Ex-DeSoto coach Todd Peterman, White Settlement Brewer agree on 1-year contract

Todd Peterman's contract with White Settlement Brewer is for one year and $120,000 in total compensation.

The deal includes a $115,000 salary and $5,000 relocation stipend.

The Star-Telegram obtained the amount through a Freedom of Information Act request from the White Settlement school district. The board of trustees approved the move Monday morning.

Duncanville, No. 10 in the Associated Press state poll, took down No. 4 DeSoto on Friday, 24-14. Shawn Smajstrlassmajstrla@star-telegram.com

Peterman's deal for the 2018-19 school year, which includes athletic director responsibilities, places him among the highest-paid coaches in Tarrant County, just behind Arlington Martin's Bob Wager and Arlington Sam Houston's Anthony Criss, who both made $121,108 last year.

"I'm going to give you everything I have. I'm in the kid business, and we're going to take care of kids," said Peterman, who officially begins at Brewer on March 26. "We're not just looking for passing rates but excelling at high levels in all areas, especially academics."

Peterman spent the previous three seasons as DeSoto's head coach and made $108,485 according to a Star-Telegram report in 2017.

He led the Eagles to a 16-0 record and the UIL Class 6A Division II state title in 2016. Peterman had 66 players receive athletic scholarships and 44 athletes earned academic all-state honors.

Wade Griffin, who Peterman replaces, made $111,328. Griffin moved on to Class 4A Giddings after four seasons with the Bears.

February's UIL football realignment moved Brewer into District 3-5A Division I along with Azle, Crowley, Fort Worth Arlington Heights, Fort Worth South Hills, Granbury, Saginaw Boswell, Saginaw and Saginaw Chisholm Trail. The Bears are scheduled to play Haslet Eaton and Sherman to start the season.