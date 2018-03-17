Aledo, Eaton, Brewer and Grapevine headline players of the week

More than 100,000 votes were cast for the latest dfwVarsity players of the week for games March 5-10.
Aledo senior Megan Reynolds won the softball vote after allowing just one run in district wins vs. Chisholm Trail and Saginaw. Timber Creek sophomore Sarah Hawkins finished second place after batting .800 with two homers and 10 RBIs.
Eaton senior Colby Seltzer won the baseball vote after hitting three home runs in six outings. Timber Creek senior Mateo Gil came in second place after batting 10 of 14 with two home runs and 12 RBIs.
Brewer senior Bernabe Lopez on the boys soccer vote after he scored and added three assists vs. Chisholm Trail. Kennedale senior Jesus Gallegos came in second with two shutouts vs. Springtown and Benbrook.
Grapevine junior Nikki Romero won the girls soccer vote after recording two goals and three assists in district wins vs. Richland and Colleyville Heritage. Eaton sophomore Cassidy Savoy came in second after her two hat tricks vs. Saginaw and Azle.
