Cheer up: UIL State Spirit Championships continues through Saturday

Azle kept its run of medals going in the Co-Ed Division at the UIL Spirit State Championships taking the silver with a second-place finish, just behind Lewisville.

The Hornets won the state title in 2016 and were second in 2017 in the Large Co-Ed Divison. The large and small co-ed divisions were combined into one starting this year.

“I’m so proud of these kids,” said Azle Coach Melissa McPherson. “They work so hard and they give it everything that they’ve got. We’re definitely a family and trust each other and that showed on the mat today. I couldn’t be more proud.”

Azle was third after the preliminary rounds, just behind Fort Worth Fossil Ridge. The Panthers finished fourth for the second consecutive year after Cedar Park Vista Ridge jumped from ninth to third to take the bronze.

No Tarrant County area schools reached the 4A finals. In Class 5A Division II, Aledo and Burleson Centennial advanced through the preliminary rounds to Friday night’s finals in ninth and 13th place, respectively.

In the lower classes on Thursday, Paducah (1A), Junction (2A) and Mount Vernon (3A) all repeated as champions for the third consecutive year.

Close to 500 schools will participate in the event, which ends Saturday.

On Saturday, preliminaries for Classes 4A-6A start at 8:30 a.m.; the 6A Division II finals start at 4 p.m.; and the 5A Division I and and 6A Division I finals begin at 6:30 p.m.

UIL SPIRIT STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS

Friday results

CLASS 4A

1. Crandall, 2. Fischer Canyon Lake, 3. LaVernia

CLASS 5A DIVISION II

1. Mission Sharyland, 2. San Antonio Alamo Heights, 3. Hallsville, T6. Aledo, 16. Burleson Centennial

Thursday's final results

CLASS 1A

1. Paducah, 79.25; 2. Knox City, 74.50; 3. Moulton, 74.00; 4. Spur, 71.25; 5. Aspermont, 68.50; 6. Gilmer Union Hill, 66.50; 7. Tioga, 66.25; 8. Blackwell, 65.25; 9. Ira, 64.00; 10. Jonesboro, 62.00; 11. Chillicothe, 61.00; 12. Paint Rock, 60.25.

CLASS 2A

1. Junction, 76.25; 2. San Saba, 74.75; 3. Mumford, 73.00; 4. Shiner, 72.50; 5. Goldthwaite, 72.00; 6. Christoval, 71.50; 7. Ivanhoe Rayburn, 70.00; 8. Burton, 69.75; 9t. Mason, 69.75; 9t. 69.75; 11. Lovelady, 69.00; 12t. Stamford, 68.75; 12t. Albany, 68.75; 12t. Chilton, 68.75; 15t. Linden-Kildare, 68.25; 15t. Lindsay, 68.25; 17. Chico, 67.50; 18. Deweyville, 67.25; 19. Muenster, 65.50; 20. Granger, 63.75.

CLASS 3A

1. Mount Vernon, 84.50; 2. Jewett Leon, 82.50; 3. Eustace, 80.00; 4t. Vanderbilt Industrial, 79.00; 4t. Jacksboro, 79.00; 6. Coldspring-Oakhurst, 78.00; 7. Trinity, 76.25; 8t. Howe, 74.50; 8t. Commerce, 74.50; 10. Lago Vista, 74.25; 11. Kirbyville, 74.00; 12. White Oak, 73.75; 13. Redwater, 72.50; 14. Gladewater Sabine, 72.25; 15. Clifton, 72.00; 16. Sunnyvale, 71.75; 17. East Bernard, 70.25; 18. New Waverly, 69.75; 19. Whitewright, 68.75; 20. New Diana, 60.25.