Carter-Riverside wrestler lands Optimist scholarship

A teacher’s recommendation stated that Fort Worth Carter-Riverside’s Jacqueline Bunyavong ‘smiles during Calculus.’
For persevering in the classroom and as an athlete – Bunyavong is the first Fort Worth ISD girl to win a UIL wrestling state title – the senior on Friday was named the Optimist Club of Fort Worth’s 67th annual Scholarship, Sportsmanship and Athletics award winner.
Bunyavong, who will study mechanical engineering at Texas A&M, receives a $5,000 scholarship. The club awarded $23,500 in scholarships to 11 FWISD athletes Friday.
“I knew it was an opportunity, a way to stand out,” Bunyavong said of wrestling. “But I worked really hard in wrestling just for the love of the sport. I’m glad it’s taking me somewhere.”
Bunyavong is ranked No. 1 in a class of 301. She competed in the 102-pound weight class, finishing her gold-medal season in February with a 31-3 record.
Arlington Heights distance runner Madeline Vondra, who is competing this weekend at the Class 5A Region I track meet in Lubbock, received a $3,500 scholarship. Every athlete nominated by their school received at least a $1,500 scholarship.
“It’s really important that we still believe in the character of our kids,” Southwest High School principal John Engel said. “Their voice and their optimism about the future and what they want to do, it’s encouraging.”
Other winners:
▪ Anna Delony, Paschal, $2,250
▪ Abigail Presley, Western Hills, $2,250
▪ Erica Johnson, Dunbar, $1,500
▪ Brahaam Favela, Eastern Hills, $1,500
▪ Ruben Mendez, North Side, $1,500
▪ Markus Smith, Wyatt, $1,500
▪ Julio Argueta, South Hills, $1,500
▪ Fabiola Campos, Southwest, $1,500
▪ Jessica Barba, Trimble Tech, $1,500
