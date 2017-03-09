UTA women defeat South Alabama, move into Sun Belt semifinals

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side Pause

1:06 Brock boys win basketball semifinal

1:22 TCU's Dixon on delivering KU win to his alma mater

0:41 TCU players, fans celebrate milestone win over No. 1 Kansas

0:32 TCU's Desmond Bane on his play, free throws that beat No. 1 Kansas

0:32 How did Dirk get to 30,000 points? One season at a time

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

1:34 Search continues for missing boater

1:05 The Dallas Cowboys season in 60 seconds: Watch