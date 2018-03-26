The University of Texas-Arlington fired head basketball coach Scott Cross on Monday.
The University of Texas-Arlington fired head basketball coach Scott Cross on Monday. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
The University of Texas-Arlington fired head basketball coach Scott Cross on Monday. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

Men's Basketball

UT Arlington makes sweeping changes, fires basketball coach Scott Cross, assistants

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

March 26, 2018 04:18 PM

The University of Texas at Arlington basketball coach Scott Cross has been fired, director of athletics Jim Baker announced Monday.

The school will not retain associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

All changes are effective immediately.

The Mavericks finished this season 21-13, losing in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference to Georgia State. The Mavericks knocked off the top-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to reach the finals.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It marked the third consecutive 20-win season for the Mavericks, who have 72 win over the past three seasons.

Cross led the Mavericks to the postseason five times, including the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The other appearances were NIT (2012 & 2017) and CIT (2013, 2016). UT Arlington won a SLC Tournament Championship in 2008 and the 2011-12 regular-season Southland Conference Championship.

UT Arlington qualified for just one postseason invitation in the 46 years prior to Cross' arrival.

"We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity," Baker said. "In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.

More Videos

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4 108

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4

Pause
Renovations to TCU football's practice fields are expected to be complete in June 57

Renovations to TCU football's practice fields are expected to be complete in June

Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth 27

Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth

Don't get struck by lightning! 322

Don't get struck by lightning!

Mineral Wells had a water emergency in 2015 83

Mineral Wells had a water emergency in 2015

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win 38

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State 62

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday 74

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush” 51

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush”

Keller Egg Scramble 2018 47

Keller Egg Scramble 2018

At UTA's College Park Center you can sit just about anywhere you want to for a Mavericks home basketball game. Max Faulknermfaulkner@star-telegram.com

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4 108

Intersection of Change ALA Crosswalk.mp4

Pause
Renovations to TCU football's practice fields are expected to be complete in June 57

Renovations to TCU football's practice fields are expected to be complete in June

Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth 27

Lightning strikes City Center Tower in downtown Fort Worth

Don't get struck by lightning! 322

Don't get struck by lightning!

Mineral Wells had a water emergency in 2015 83

Mineral Wells had a water emergency in 2015

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win 38

TCU pitcher Sean Wymer pitched 7 2/3 scoreless innings in Sunday's 6-0 win

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State 62

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle praises pitching after sweep of Kansas State

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday 74

TCU's third baseman Conner Shepherd homered for the second consecutive game on Saturday

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush” 51

Rangers’ Jeff Banister on Howard Johnson: “It caught him pretty flush”

Keller Egg Scramble 2018 47

Keller Egg Scramble 2018

Renovations to TCU football's practice fields are expected to be complete in June

View More Video