UT Arlington makes sweeping changes, fires basketball coach Scott Cross, assistants

The University of Texas at Arlington basketball coach Scott Cross has been fired, director of athletics Jim Baker announced Monday.

The school will not retain associate head coach Greg Young, assistant coaches Zak Buncik and Kenneth Mangrum and director of operations Maurice Moore.

All changes are effective immediately.

The Mavericks finished this season 21-13, losing in the finals of the Sun Belt Conference to Georgia State. The Mavericks knocked off the top-seeded Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns to reach the finals.

It marked the third consecutive 20-win season for the Mavericks, who have 72 win over the past three seasons.





Cross led the Mavericks to the postseason five times, including the 2008 NCAA Tournament. The other appearances were NIT (2012 & 2017) and CIT (2013, 2016). UT Arlington won a SLC Tournament Championship in 2008 and the 2011-12 regular-season Southland Conference Championship.

UT Arlington qualified for just one postseason invitation in the 46 years prior to Cross' arrival.

"We thank Coach Cross and his staff for their service to the University and for developing a men’s basketball program that operates with honor and integrity," Baker said. "In order to align the program’s direction with the University’s objectives, I believe new leadership and energy surrounding the program is needed. We will begin a national search immediately.