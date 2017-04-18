New Fort Worth arena will host NCAA Tournament in 2022

Fort Worth’s new arena will host first- and second-round games of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament in 2022, the organization announced Tuesday, the same day officials broke ground for the building in the Cultural District.

The 14,000-seat Dickies Arena is scheduled to open in November 2019. It will be at the intersection of Harley Avenue and Gendy Street and will be the new home of the Fort Worth Stock Show Rodeo performances and is expected to host concerts, sporting events and family entertainment.

TCU will be the host for the games, scheduled for March 17-19. The American Airlines Center in Dallas, with the Big 12 hosting, will be the site of first- and second-round games March 18-20, 2021.

Schollmaier Arena hosted tournament games in 1969 and 1970.