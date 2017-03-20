Texas Wesleyan moves into NAIA final on basket with 6 seconds left in OT

Texas Wesleyan’s Dion Rogers hit a shot with six seconds left in overtime Monday night to give the Rams a dramatic 83-82 victory over William Penn and a berth in NAIA national championship game at Municipal Auditorium.
The Rams (28-7) will play Life (Ga.) at Tuesday night for a chance at their second NAIA men’s basketball title and first since 2006. Life beat LSU Alexandria 65-63.
Texas Wesleyan was behind 40-30 at halftime but steadily fought back, taking a late lead and eventually going to overtime.
The Rams trailed 82-79 with 20 seconds left in overtime after William Penn’s Kevin Smith made two free throws.
Ryan Harris’ basket with 14 seconds left cut Wesleyan’s deficit to 82-81. After a Wesleyan foul and a missed free throw by William Penn with 11 seconds to play, Rogers hit the game-winner.
Najeal Young led the Rams with 21 points. Rogers and Harris each had 18 and Naiel Smith had 11.
The game marked Wesleyan’s second appearance in the national semifinals. The Rams won the national title in 2006.
The NAIA men’s basketball championships, staged in Kansas City since its inception in 1937 (1994-2001 in Tulsa), is made up of 32 teams and played in just one week.
Wesleyan beat Dalton State in the quarterfinals on Saturday after victories against Cumberlands (Ky.) and The Master’s (Calif.).
Comments