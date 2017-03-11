UTA men knocked out of Sun Belt tourney by Texas State, probably ending NCAA hopes

The UT Arlington men saw their NCAA Tournament quest probably end after they were upset 83-62 by the Texas State Bobcats on Saturday afternoon in the Sun Belt Tournament basketball semifinals at Lakefront Arena.
Texas State (20-12) will play for the Sun Belt’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament in the conference title game Sunday.
UTA (25-8), the Sun Belt regular-season champions with a 14-4 league record, will hope for an unlikely at-large bids on NCAA Selection Sunday.
As regular-season champion, UTA is guaranteed a berth in the NIT.
The Mavericks played Saturday without veteran starter Jalen Jones, who suffered a fractured thumb late in UTA’s Sun Belt quarterfinals victory over Coastal Carolina on Friday.
No. 4 seed Texas State went on an 8-0 run to take its first lead, 28-26, with about 5 1/2 minutes left in the first half. Big-man Immanuel King helped sparked the surge with nine points on the way to a career high 13. The Bobcats’ leading score, Kavin Gilder-Tilbury, was on the bench with two fouls.
Texas State led 41-32 at halftime, but UTA kept within range until the Bobcats went on a 9-0 scoring run with about 10 minutes to play. Texas State opened a 59-46 led with 6:18 left on Bobby Conley’s 3-point basket.
The Bobcats built the lead to 16 and later 23 amid UTA’s scoring trouble against the Texas State defense.
UTA points guard Erick Neal led the Mavericks with 21 points. UTA forward Kevin Hervey, the Sun Belt Player of the Year, was held to four points at halftime and finished with 10.
