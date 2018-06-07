Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte hires former staffer away from TCU

Until now, Texas athletic director Chris Del Conte had refrained from poaching for members of his old staff at TCU.
But At a department staff meeting on Thursday, Del Conte announced the hiring of Drew Martin. Martin who has served as TCU'S associate athletic director for marketing and licensing since April 2012
Del Conte also announced the addition of former Nebraska athletic director Shawn Eichorst.
Both men will hold the title of old the title of executive senior associate athletic director.
“We have a lot of talented people here, and Shawn and Drew are tremendous additions to our staff,” Del Conte said in a statement. “They are the best at what they do and will play critical roles in helping us pull our staff together and function at a highly effective and efficient level. I know them well, they had a chance to meet our staff today, and I am thrilled they’re on board.”
