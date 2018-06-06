TCU baseball freshmen named All-Americans

TCU baseball begins drive for fifth consecutive College World Series Missing your TCU baseball? Head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his 2018 Horned Frog baseball team started their season with their first practice today at TCU McClatchy pmoseley@star-telegram.com ×

SHARE COPY LINK Missing your TCU baseball? Head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his 2018 Horned Frog baseball team started their season with their first practice today at TCU McClatchy pmoseley@star-telegram.com