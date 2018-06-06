TCU baseball freshmen named All-Americans

TCU second baseman Coby Boulware and relief pitcher Augie Mihlbauer were named to the Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-American team. Boulware hit .278 with seven doubles and 17 RBIs in 56 games, including 54 starts. He became the first freshman under coach Jim Schlossnagle to lead the team in stolen bases with 24.
Mihlbauer had a 1.59 ERA in 22 2/3 innings and held opposing hitters to a .185 batting average.
The Horned Frogs have had 25 freshman All-Americans, including 24 under Schlossnagle. This is the 10th time TCU has had multiple freshman All-Americans in one season.
