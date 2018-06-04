TCU football's status as a Big 12 contender could depend on Kyler Murray's MLB future

The fate of the 2018 Big 12 football season could be decided in the next few days.
Oddsmakers believe Oklahoma will sit atop the Big 12 standings by the end of the 2018-2019 college football season. Those same oddsmakers currently view TCU as part of a group of challengers that includes Texas, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.
But the Horned Frogs could make a big jump, depending on what happens in the 2018 major league baseball draft, which will take place from Monday to Wednesday night.
As the backup to 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield last season, Kyler Murray threw for 359 yards and three touchdowns in seven appearances. When camp starts later this summer, Murray is expected to take over as the Sooners' starting quarterback.
Through 51 games this Spring, Murray has also produced a .296 average, 10 home runs, 47 RBI and a .556 slugging percentage as a member of Oklahoma's baseball team. And when the two-sport stadnout is not dealing with a hamstring injury, he is also a terrific center fielder.
So, why would he surrender his final two years of college football eligibility?
The short-term answer is money.
Murray is projected to be a late-first or early second-round pick in the 2018 MLB Draft. If that scenario comes to fruition, then he could make anywhere from $1,010,500 to $2,016,400 as an immediate bonus if he signs by the early July deadline, according to MLB.com.
The good news for Murray is that depending on where he is selected this week, he chose to return to Oklahoma and re-enter his name into next year's draft.
That would allow him to play another season of football and baseball in Norman.
For his part, Murrary has stayed silent on the issue these past few months.
But it sounds like Oklahoma head coach Lincon Riley is confident of the outcome.
Last week, Riley told reporters, "I fully expect him to be with us. I really don't have any worries about it."
If Murray does decide to sign a rookie baseball contract and leave school, then Riley would turn to Austin Kendall to start at quarterback. As a freshman, Kendall saw action in two games during the 2016 season. But the Waxhaw, N.C. native redshirted as a sophomore in 2017.
