TCU teammate on Luken Baker: 'That's just insane'

TCU

TCU closer becomes 19th Horned Frog to earn high honor under Jim Schlossnagle

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

May 31, 2018 05:39 PM

TCU closer Durbin Feltman was named to Baseball America's All-American third team.

It's the fifth consecutive season the Horned Frogs have produced an All-American. Under coach Jim Schlossnagle, 19 TCU players have earned All-American honors.

Feltman, a right-handed junior, had a 0.74 ERA and six saves in 24 1/3 innings in 2018. He's one of the top prospects in Monday's MLB draft.

Feltman has 32 saves in his career, tied for the most at TCU. He had a TCU record 17 saves in 2017, which was second-most in the nation.

He has 129 strikeouts in 88 2/3 career innings.

