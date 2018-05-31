TCU closer becomes 19th Horned Frog to earn high honor under Jim Schlossnagle

TCU closer Durbin Feltman was named to Baseball America's All-American third team.
It's the fifth consecutive season the Horned Frogs have produced an All-American. Under coach Jim Schlossnagle, 19 TCU players have earned All-American honors.
Feltman, a right-handed junior, had a 0.74 ERA and six saves in 24 1/3 innings in 2018. He's one of the top prospects in Monday's MLB draft.
Feltman has 32 saves in his career, tied for the most at TCU. He had a TCU record 17 saves in 2017, which was second-most in the nation.
He has 129 strikeouts in 88 2/3 career innings.
