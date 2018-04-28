Pair of Texas Tech pitchers dominate TCU in one-hit shutout

Caleb Kilian allowed one hit over six innings — retiring 14 of the first 15 batters he faced — and reliever Ryan Shetter finished the game with three hitless innings as No. 4 Texas Tech blanked TCU 6-0 in Saturday's second game of a Big 12 Conference weekend series at Lupton Stadium.

Tech (33-11, 11-6 Big 12) put up four runs in the third inning on a sacrifice fly, an RBI double and a two-run single by Zach Rheams, one of his three hits on the day.

The Red Raiders added a pair of runs in the sixth on a ground out and an RBI double by Brian Klein but they wouldn't need the cushion because of Kilian's dominating showing. He retired the first six TCU batters before giving up one of his two walks and only allowed a fifth-inning single up the middle by Connor Shepherd. Kilian also struck out nine.

Shetter stepped on the mound in the seventh and allowed walks in that inning and to lead off the ninth before closing the door on the Frogs (21-18, 7-9) in a game televised on ESPN2.

TCU starter Charles King gave up 10 hits and four earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.

TCU won the series opener 6-4 on Friday. The teams meet again Sunday at 1 p.m. again on ESPNU.

UTA 6, Troy 7

Troy used a walk-off single to post a 7-6 victory over UT Arlington to clinch a three-game Sun Belt Conference series Saturday afternoon at Riddle-Pace Field in Troy, Alabama.

UTA (20-23, 10-10) held a three-run lead in the eighth inning after a Christian Hollie's three-run double, but Troy came back with two runs in the bottom of the eighth to cut the UTA lead to 6-5.

After scoring on a ground out, it was Rigsby Mosely who sealed the game for Troy (30-13, 13-7) with a one-out walk-off single.

The Mavs stayed close with a three-hit game from Zac Cook, and two hits apiece from Josh Minjarez and Omar Salinas, who also drove in two runs.

Senior Trae Patterson started on the mound for UTA and worked 6 2/3 innings, allowing seven hits and three runs, walking two and striking out seven.

The series will conclude on Sunday at 11 a.m. back at Riddle-Pace Field with junior Ka’ikepono Anderson on the mound for UTA.