TCU scores late to clip No. 4 Texas Tech in Big 12 series opener

TCU scored three runs in the first inning and then answered No. 4 Texas Tech's rally with two more in the bottom of the fifth to secure a 6-4 win over the Red Raiders in the opener of a three-game Big 12 series at Lupton Field on Friday.
Nick Lodolo started and lasted into the fifth inning for TCU (21-17, 7-8 Big 12) but the win went to Sean Wymer who pitched one-hit ball over 3 2/3 innings, striking out five.
A.J. Balta led the assault at the plate with two hits, including a two-run homer in the key fifth inning that put TCU back on top 5-4.
Johnny Rizer added two hits himself, including a solo blast in the eight to end the scoring.
Tech (32-11, 10-6) did its damage in the middle innings but couldn't act late.
The teams play again Saturday and Sunday.
UTA 4, Troy 8
The seventh inning doomed UTA baseball as Troy belted a grand slam in a 8-4 win in the series opener on Friday night at Riddle-Pace Field.
UTA (20-22, 10-9) entered the seventh inning trailing Troy (29-13, 12-7) 3-2 before a grand slam paced the Trojans over the Mavs.
UTA got on the board in the fourth inning, getting a leadoff single from Zac Cook and a walk from Josh Minjarez.
Salinas returned to the lineup with a solo homer, his second of the year and the 14th of his two-year career. UTA also saw a three-hit game from Cook.
Senior Brad Vassar pitched three innings and allowed five hits and two runs.
The Mavs look to bounce back in Game 2 on Saturday at 3 p.m. at Riddle-Pace Field.
