Schlossnagle one of the highest-paid coaches in college baseball, tax documents show

Gary Patterson might command the top salary of any employee at TCU, but head baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle is one of the highest paid college baseball coaches in the country.

Schlossnagle earned $1,109,521 million in 2016, according to the university's Form 990 obtained by the Star-Telegram through an Open Records Request.

That amount put Schlossnagle just short of the highest-paid coach in the sport at that time. That same year, Florida's Kevin O'Sullivan received a contract extension that included a reported annual salary of $1.25 million.

This is new territory for Schlossnagle, who, just a few years ago, wasn't making half of what he is now.

Schlossnagle made $402,087 in 2013 before getting a bump up to $764,479 in 2014, according to records of Form 990's on propublica.org. Those pay increases were likely a result of his team's trip to the 2014 College World Series (their second during his tenure up to that point).

After making $715,110 in 2015 he agreed to a contract extension in June 2016 that bumped him up to over $1 million.

The Horned Frogs, though struggling this season, are seeking their fifth straight trip to the CWS.

The same Form 990 revealed that Patterson earned $4,762,599 in 2016, which was $1.4 million more than university chancellor Victor Boschini, Jr. and nearly $2.7 million more than then-athletic director Chris Del Conte, who is the current AD at Texas.

Patterson was the 11th highest paid coach in the country for the 2016-2017 season, according to USA Today's 2016 college football coaches salary database. In November of 2017, TCU awarded him a six-year extension that will take him through the 2023 season.

The documents show that TCU offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie also received a substantial raise. In 2015, Cumbie's compensation was not listed on TCU'S Form 990. However, the school's 2016 form shows that he received $963,416 in total compensation. This is likely due to the fact that he was offered the offensive coordinator job at Texas under then-head coach Charlie Strong in 2015.

TCU head basketball coach Jamie Dixon earned a base salary of $2,329,990 in 2016. The university also had to pay $1,500,000 for Dixon's contract buyout from Pitt.

Last week, TCU announced that it had extended Dixon's contract by another two years. That means he is set to lead the basketball program through the 2023-2024 season.

Former head basketball coach Trent Johnson will also receive payments for another three years under the terms of his buyout. In 2016 he received $1,725,000 and $67,671 for payment as a temporary employee. In addition, he is set to receive $2,450,000 in 2017 and $625,000 in 2018. Before his dismissal and buyout, TCU's Form 990 from 2015 show that Johnson's total compensation for that year amounted to $2,306,594.