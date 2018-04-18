TCU cornerback Ranthony Texada hopes film shows the way to NFL

Ranthony Texada hopes four years of film is enough.

Four years of game film that shows the former TCU cornerback defending against some of the best receivers in the country.



Texada, at 5-foot-10 and about 13 pounds heavier than he was at the end of the 2017 season at 183 pounds, is hoping NFL scouts put more stock in what they saw him do on the field.

"I feel like I'm a little overlooked in the process a little bit," said Texada, who has worked out near his home in Frisco (he attended Frisco Centennial High School).

Texada's size may be in question, but there are plenty of defensive backs in the NFL with similar builds. And plenty ranked ahead of him on NFL draft boards.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"I feel like my production cancels that out," he said. "There are not many corners in the country that have produced like I have the past four years. I’ve covered some of the best receivers in the country."

Texada has defended against seven of the top 26 receivers available in next week's NFL draft, which will be April 26-28 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. They include SMU's Courtland Sutton, Oklahoma State's James Washington and Iowa State's Allen Lazard.

"I have good film against all of those guys," said Texada, who finished his TCU career with 30 passes defended and three interceptions. "That’s why it’s hard for me to see guys ranked higher than me. I see guys that aren’t even as big as me ranked ahead of me. I feel like my film speaks for itself. I just need that one opportunity."

He bulked up this winter on advice from scouts and impressed with 14 reps on the bench press.

"It has been a long process training and lifting," he said. "Now I'm just waiting to see what’s going to happen next weekend. It has been an exciting process. There’s a lot of talk going on but you don’t really know what’s going to happen until that day comes. All I need is an opportunity."

Texada, who graduated from TCU in December with a communications degree, knows it can be done. Former TCU cornerback Jason Verrett has been in the NFL the past four seasons. He's 5-10, 176 pounds. Verrett was a senior during Texada's redshirt freshman season in 2013. They exchange texts and Verrett has provided Texada with motivation.

Scouts from the Redskins and Giants talked with Texada at TCU's Pro Day. And he was invited to the Cowboys' draft workout April 6.

"There are tons of 5-9, 5-10 guys in the NFL. That doesn’t bother me at all," Texada said. "I don’t think anyone outside of the first couple of rounds really knows where they’re going to fall. Whatever happens, I’ll be happy. All I need is an opportunity to show why I feel like I'm one of the top guys."