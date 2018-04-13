TCU overcomes lightning delay, Kansas en route to third straight win

TCU baseball plated two first-inning runs and never looked back in its 4-2 victory over Kansas Friday afternoon at Hoglund Ballpark.

Connor Wanhanen got things rolling during the Frogs' (17-13, 5-5 Big 12) third consecutive win with a lead-off walk. After moving to third on a throwing error with one out, Wanhanen scored on a Luken Baker grounder, giving TCU an early lead.

Back-to-back two-out hits from Josh Watson and Michael Landestoy then extended TCU's lead to 2-0.

On the mound, sophomore lefty Nick Lodolo (5-2) was impressive, striking out five batters and allowing just two hits and four total baserunners in six innings of work. After giving up a one-out single in the bottom of the first, Lodolo went on to retire 17 of the next 19 batters he faced.

It was the 12th time this season that TCU held an opponent to two or fewer runs.

The game was delayed by 90 minutes in the top of seventh due to lightning.

Game 2 is set for Saturday at 2 p.m. back at Hoglund Ballpark with Sean Wymer starting on the mound for the Frogs.

Lightning delays UT Arlington-Arkansas State

UT Arlington baseball's Friday matchup against Arkansas State has been postponed due to lightning in the area.

Game 1 will start on Saturday at 2 p.m. with the second game to follow 30 minutes after the game.