Baker bombs power TCU past Kansas; UTA splits double-header

Luken Baker had two home runs — including a grand slam in the eighth inning — and a career-high six RBIs as TCU routed Kansas 13-3 on Saturday for its fourth win in a row.

TCU (18-13, 6-5 Big 12) started with Baker's two-run shot in the top of the first inning. That gave starter Sean Wymer (2-2) a cushion he used to go eight innings, allowing two runs on four hits with a walk and six strikeouts.

TCU scored three times in the sixth to open a five-run lead before shutting down the Jayhawks (19-16, 3-8) with a five-run eighth highlighted by Baker's slam.

Josh Watson and A.J. Balta contributed three hits apiece, including two doubles by Balta, who also drove in two runs.





Baker's first career multi-homer game gives him a team-high nine for the season and 28 for his TCU career.

The Frogs go for the series sweep with a 1 p.m. start Sunday in Lawrence, Kan.





UTA splits twinbill

Josh Minjarez belted a two-out, game-tying home run in the fifth inning and UT Arlington scored twice more in the eight for a 4-2 victory over Arkansas State and a split of Saturday's doubleheader at Clay Gould Ballpark.

Logan Austin relieved starter Trae Patterson in the seventh and struck out four over two innings while earning his third win in relief this season. Daniel James got the final three outs for his fourth save of the year and 20th of his career.





The Mavericks (17-17, 8-6 Sun Belt) bounced back from a 6-4 loss in the opening game, which had been moved to Saturday afternoon after being postponed Friday by lightning in the area.

Arkansas State (12-18, 4-9) scored three times in the first and three times in the third. UTA's Jordon West opened the fourth in relief of starter Brad Vassar and allowed just two baserunners over the next six innings. West retired the last 15 batters he faced.

UTA scored single runs in the fourth and fifth plus two more in the seventh but couldn't overcome the Arkansas State start.

The series will conclude on Sunday at 1 p.m. at Clay Gould Ballpark.