Forget winning pretty, right now TCU baseball will take whatever it can get

Even the wins are a roller coaster right now for TCU baseball.

The Horned Frogs held off UT Arlington 6-5 Tuesday night at Lupton Stadium — and they'll take it.

But it wasn't the smoothest of nights for the Frogs, who built a five-run lead in the second inning only to have the Mavs score three unearned runs on two errors on the same play in the eighth to pull within a run.

It shouldn't have been a nail-biter after TCU scored four times in the first when its first six hitters reached base. The Frogs added two more runs in the second on Josh Watson's run-scoring triple and Michael Landestoy's RBI single to take a 6-1 lead.

The Frogs have committed 10 errors in their past six games, including five on Tuesday night.

"We haven’t played an ugly defensive game the whole season," said TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle, as he tried to come to terms with what he had just watched. "We’re not in a position right now where we can be qualifying wins. Normally, on a night like this, I’d be pretty upset."

But not now, not after a recent six-game losing streak put the Frogs (16-13, 4-5 in the Big 12) in the middle of the pack of the league standings. They open a three-game series at Kansas (18-14, 3-6) on Friday. TCU has won two consecutive games for the first time sweeping Kansas State on March 25.

"If we’re going to go on a run — and we need to," Schlossnagle said, "we have to find a way to win games when we don’t play our best. So I’ll take it."

The Mavs (15-16) tacked on a run in the fifth before scoring three in the eighth. TCU was forced to use Durbin Feltman in the ninth, who earned his fourth save. Feltman needs three saves to pass Riley Ferrell for the all-time TCU lead with 33.

"Of course we’re in a little rut, but with these last two wins we’re trying to right the ship," said Feltman, who struck out the side in the ninth. "All that matters is getting the win."

Right now, that's even good enough for Schlossnagle, who has never been one to let his team rest on its laurels.

"We’re just not in a position where we can handle [the mistakes]," he said, of an offense averaging 5.9 runs a game. "I still feel confident in them. We just don’t score enough runs to cover up stuff like that. Hopefully, we’ll get there. It’s definitely not comfortable.

"The worst situation you can be in any relationship, whether it’s coach-player, husband-wife, father-son, is you don’t know what you’re getting. Every night is a different thing."