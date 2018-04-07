With backup spot open, quarterback Michael Collins could turn out to be big for TCU

TCU quarterback Michael Collins, who transferred from the University of Pennsylvania in May and earned a scholarship in January keeps turning heads.

He looked poised during Saturday's spring game, including a 15-yard touchdown pass to Taye Barber. He looks as if he could earn the back up role to starter Shawn Robinson, at least at the moment. Not bad for a guy without a scholarship who was on the scout team last fall.

"He’s grown up," TCU coach Gary Patterson said. "The quarterbacks have done pretty good. [Offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie] has asked a lot of them and they went fast today."

Robinson, Collins and Grayson Muehlstein each threw an interception. Muehlstein's pick came off a deflection and Collins' was in the end zone.

Like father, like son

Patterson's youngest son Blake is a linebacker on the team and was playing in his first spring game on Saturday.

"I’m not real happy with him right now," Patterson joked (I think). "Too many mistakes today. He’s deep in alligators."

It's not the first time Patterson has coaches his son. His oldest son Josh was on the team less than a decade ago.

"I figured if we’ve raised 500 kids in the last 21 years it’s good enough for my son," he said. "He got good grades the first semester. Not quite as good right now. He's never done spring ball and worked this hard. People don’t know how hard it is to go to school and do what we do. It has been a learning experience for him. Which is good."

Rogers' rehab

Quarterback Justin Rogers, the top recruit in the 2018 class and one of four players who enrolled in January, did not play in Saturday's scrimmage. It's still too early in his recovery from knee surgery last fall.

"He’s not where he wants to be, he’s a kind of frustrated right now," Patterson said. "He wants to be able to do everything. Time is his friend. He’s just got to be patient. It’s one of those injuries that time is going to heal, it’s not just going to happen over night. I don’t know [when he’ll be back]."

It's likely Rogers will be redshirted in 2018. No sense in burning a year when the team has three healthy quarterbacks.