TCU baseball has another game postponed, UT Arlington drops third straight

For the sixth time this season, TCU baseball had its game postponed because of weather.

TCU was scheduled to take on Oklahoma Saturday in the second of a three-game series between the Frogs (14-12, 3-4 Big 12) and Sooners (22-10, 7-0) at Lupton Stadium, but a forecast of low temperatures moved that game to Sunday.

Game 2 of the series is now scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Sunday, with the series finale set for 3 p.m.

UT Arlington drops series against Louisiana with loss

The UT Arlington baseball team lost its third consecutive game Saturday, with Lousiana's go-ahead run in the sixth proving too much to overcome.

The 4-2 loss at "Tique" Moore Field secured a series win for the Ragin' Cajuns, who also beat the Mavericks 2-0 Friday in Lafayette, Lousiana. Each of UT Arlington's last four losses have come by three runs or less.

Mavericks starter Trae Patterson allowed six hits and two runs in four innings, while freshman David Moffat gave up the decisive run on a strikeout, caught stealing double play that allowed Gavin Bourgeouis to score from third.

UTA junior Christian Hollie, a Fort Worth native, paved the way for the Mavericks offense with three hits and an RBI. Freshman David Renning notched his second homer of the year in the third.

The Cajuns added a run in the seventh on a squeeze bunt to secure the 4-2 win.

The series between UT Arlington and Louisiana is scheduled to conclude Sunday at 1 p.m. Junior righty Ka'ikepono Anderson (0-1, 6.21 ERA) will get the start against Louisiana's Nick Lee (1-3, 4.03 ERA).