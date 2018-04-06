TCU can't capitalize on Lodolo's striking effort, lose fifth in a row

TCU starter Nick Lodolo tried to do his part but it wasn't enough to derail the Oklahoma Sooners who topped the Frogs 8-5 in the opening game of a Big 12 weekend series at Lupton Stadium on Friday.

The win was the fifth in a row and eighth in nine games for Oklahoma (22-10, 7-0 Big 12) while TCU lost its fifth straight and dropped to 14-12 overall and 3-3 in conference games.

Lodolo, a sophomore lefty, struck out 13 batters in six innings before leaving with the bases loaded in the seventh.

TCU took an early 3-0 lead, getting a single run in the second on a bases-loaded walk and two in the third on an RBI ground out and a sacrifice fly.

OU tied the game in the fourth on a two-run homer by Kyler Murray, who would end up with four RBIs on the night, and a run-scoring double.

Lodolo ran into trouble in the seventh, loading the bases on two walks and a single to the first three batters before leaving the game. As luck would have it, all three came around to score - on two more walks and a hit batsman - putting the visiting Sooners up 6-4.

TCU closed the game to 6-5 when Connor Wanhanan scored on a wild pitch, but Oklahoma added single runs in the eighth on a wild pitch and the ninth on Murray's second homer.

Louisiana-Lafayette 2, UTA 0

Louisiana starter Colten Schmidt scattered three hits over eight shutout innings and struck out a career-best 10 batters as the Ragin' Cajuns (14-16, 4-6) handcuffed the UT Arlington Mavericks (14-14, 6-4) in Friday's opener of a three-game series in Lafayette, La.

Louisiana posted single runs in the fifth and eighth innings.

UTA stayed close behind a solid effort from senior lefty Brad Vassar (2-3) who allowed three hits and a single run in 6 1/3 innings. The Mavericks were limited to five hits in the game and only in the ninth did they string two together in an inning.

Will Olson had two of the hits, including a sixth-inning double. Josh Minjarez also doubled.

The series will resume Saturday at 6 p.m. with Trae Patterson on the mound for the Mavs.