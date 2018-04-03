TCU losing streak extends to 4 games

TCU pitchers walked 10 and the Horned Frogs fell 3-2 at Dallas Baptist on Tuesday, their fourth loss in a row.

TCU (14-11), 3-5 in one-run games, led 1-0 in the fourth after Josh Watson scored on a balk. TCU's other run came when A.J. Balta, who had walked to lead off the seventh inning, scored on a double by Conner Shepherd, who was thrown out trying for a triple.

The Patriots (17-9), who drew walks in all but two innings, scored their runs in the bottom of the fourth on a lead-off double and singles by four of the next five batters, accounting for all three runs.

TCU begins a three-game Big 12 series with Oklahoma at 6:30 p.m. Friday at Lupton Stadium.

UTA 12, ACU 8

RJ WIlliams and Noah Vaughan each had home runs to power UT Arlington to a road win over Abilene Christian.

The Mavs (14-12) also had three-hit games from Zach Cook, Jakob Nunez and Will Olsen. Cook had two doubles and scored four times. Olsen scored twice and drove in two while Nunez had a pair of doubles.

ACU (13-13) led 5-2 after three innings but a six-run eighth by the Mavs, which included a single, double, triple and Williams' homer, put the game away.