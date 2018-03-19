Where do TCU, Texas, and A&M rank in way-too-early CFB top 25?

As college football fans dive into the joys of spring practice, it's time to look at another way-too-early top 25 poll.

This post-signing day ranking comes courtesy of Bill Bender at Sporting News.

So, how many programs from Texas made the cut?

According to Bender, the answer is three: TCU, Texas and Texas A&M. Although, not a single one cracked the top 15.

The Horned Frogs slide in at No .18. The Longhorns sit at No. 23 while the Aggies squeak in at No. 25.

TCU's status is not all that surprising considering the amount of stability the program has shown under Gary Patterson's 17-year tenure as head coach.

Last season Texas and Texas A&M both finished with disappointing 7-6 seasons. However, it's clear the Bender believes that Longhorns head coach Tom Herman (starting his second year in Austin) and Aggies head coach Jimbo Fisher (starting his first year in College Station) have their programs trending in the right direction.

The three ranked Texas schools also all finished the recruiting season on a high note. Texas finished with the No. 3 overall class in 2018, while Texas A&M and TCU finished No. 17 and No. 25 respectively, according to the final composite team rankings on 247Sports.com.

Here's what Bender said about Texas A&M:

"Jimbo Fisher has arrived, and that's going to raise the bar in College Station to its highest point since the Aggies joined the SEC West in 2012. Some patience is required. The Fisher era starts with an early showdown against Clemson — and Dabo Swinney — that has College GameDay written all over it."

Here's what Bender said about Texas:

"Tom Herman returns after leading the Longhorns to a bowl win in his first season. Sam Ehlinger is a quarterback the program can build around. Texas lost to USC, Oklahoma and Oklahoma State by a combined 11 points; can the Longhorns close that gap next year?"

Here's what Bender said about TCU:

"Highly touted dual-threat quarterback Shawn Robinson will take over a team capable of making a run back to the Big 12 championship game. An early test against Ohio State on Sept. 15 will be telling."

Bender's overall top 10:

10. Penn State

9. Notre Dame

8. Auburn

7. Miami

6. Wisconsin

5. Oklahoma

4. Ohio State

3. Georgia

2. Clemson

1. Alabama

And here are where the Big 12 teams in the top 25:



22. Texas



20. Oklahoma State

17. TCU



5. Oklahoma