TCU baseball shut out by Minnesota in finale, loses three-game series; UTA wins two on walk-off homers

The TCU baseball team dropped its weekend series against Minnesota after being blanked 8-0 in the finale Sunday at Lupton Stadium.

In a long day of baseball, the Horned Frogs salvaged the middle game of the series with a 5-4 victory in 13 innings. The game was postponed by rain in the third inning Saturday night before it was resumed at 10 a.m. Sunday.

TCU (10-7) led 4-0 when Saturday's game was delayed, but Minnesota (14-8) battled back to tie it 4-4 and send it to extra innings. After 10 consecutive scoreless innings, the Horned Frogs finally broke through in the 13th when Zach Humphreys delivered a two-out, bases-loaded single.

Trey Morris (1-0) picked up the win in relief after recording two crucial outs in the 13th when Minnesota had runners on first and third with one out.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

The offensive drought continued in the series finale as TCU managed only five hits off three Minnesota pitchers.

Junior right-hander Sean Wymer (0-1) took the loss after allowing six runs (two earned) on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.





TCU lost its first series at home since 2016 when Texas Tech took two of three from April 29-May 1.

The Horned Frogs next take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lupton Stadium before opening Big 12 play at home against Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 51 TCU guard Desmond Bane expects to keep hot hand in NCAA tournament Pause 64 TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 33 Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 93 TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 185 Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 22 TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 57 TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 82 TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 111 Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 44 Westchester apartment building comes down in a heap Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

TCU baseball coach Jim Schlossnagle won his 700th game Tuesday night. It's his 623rd win since becoming coach at TCU before the 2004 season. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

UTA 12-6, Georgia St. 10-5

UT Arlington swept Georgia State in dramatic fashion Sunday at Clay Gould Ballpark, winning both games on walk-off home runs.

Will Olson smashed the first walk-off homer in the 10th inning, a two-run shot, as the Mavericks prevailed 12-10 in a game that was postponed Saturday night in the eighth because of rain and lightning.

Olson hit two homers in the game and had three in the first two games of the series.

UTA (9-9, 3-0 Sun Belt) trailed 8-0 after four innings in the postponed game before fighting back with a five-run fourth and five-run eighth to eventually force extra innings.

Noah Vaughan continued the heroics later Sunday when he launched a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift UTA to a 5-4 victory and series sweep of Georgia State (11-9, 0-3) to open the conference season.

David Moffat (3-4) picked up the victory after one inning of scoreless relief. Ka'ikepono Anderson started, giving up three runs on eight hits in five innings with a career-high eight strikeouts.

The Mavericks return to action Tuesday, hosting Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m at Clay Gould Ballpark.