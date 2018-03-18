TCU baseball shut out by Minnesota in finale, loses three-game series; UTA wins two on walk-off homers

The TCU baseball team dropped its weekend series against Minnesota after being blanked 8-0 in the finale Sunday at Lupton Stadium.
In a long day of baseball, the Horned Frogs salvaged the middle game of the series with a 5-4 victory in 13 innings. The game was postponed by rain in the third inning Saturday night before it was resumed at 10 a.m. Sunday.
TCU (10-7) led 4-0 when Saturday's game was delayed, but Minnesota (14-8) battled back to tie it 4-4 and send it to extra innings. After 10 consecutive scoreless innings, the Horned Frogs finally broke through in the 13th when Zach Humphreys delivered a two-out, bases-loaded single.
Trey Morris (1-0) picked up the win in relief after recording two crucial outs in the 13th when Minnesota had runners on first and third with one out.
The offensive drought continued in the series finale as TCU managed only five hits off three Minnesota pitchers.
Junior right-hander Sean Wymer (0-1) took the loss after allowing six runs (two earned) on eight hits in 5 2/3 innings.
TCU lost its first series at home since 2016 when Texas Tech took two of three from April 29-May 1.
The Horned Frogs next take on Arkansas-Pine Bluff at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at Lupton Stadium before opening Big 12 play at home against Kansas State at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
UTA 12-6, Georgia St. 10-5
UT Arlington swept Georgia State in dramatic fashion Sunday at Clay Gould Ballpark, winning both games on walk-off home runs.
Will Olson smashed the first walk-off homer in the 10th inning, a two-run shot, as the Mavericks prevailed 12-10 in a game that was postponed Saturday night in the eighth because of rain and lightning.
Olson hit two homers in the game and had three in the first two games of the series.
UTA (9-9, 3-0 Sun Belt) trailed 8-0 after four innings in the postponed game before fighting back with a five-run fourth and five-run eighth to eventually force extra innings.
Noah Vaughan continued the heroics later Sunday when he launched a two-out, two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth to lift UTA to a 5-4 victory and series sweep of Georgia State (11-9, 0-3) to open the conference season.
David Moffat (3-4) picked up the victory after one inning of scoreless relief. Ka'ikepono Anderson started, giving up three runs on eight hits in five innings with a career-high eight strikeouts.
The Mavericks return to action Tuesday, hosting Abilene Christian at 6:30 p.m at Clay Gould Ballpark.
