TCU women earn return trip to WNIT

The TCU women's basketball team will open play in the Women's National Invitational Tournament against Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Schollmaier Arena.
The Cardinals (22-7, 17-1 Southland Conference) won the regular-season Southland title.
The Horned Frogs went 19-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 before splitting two games at the Big 12 tournament. The overall wins and league wins are the most for TCU since joining the Big 12 in 2012.
The Frogs last played in the WNIT two seasons ago. They did not earn a postseason berth last season.
TCU has earned a WNIT berth in three of four seasons under coach Raegan Pebley. The Frogs reached the third round of the WNIT in 2016.
It's the sixth WNIT bid for TCU. Jeff Mittie led the team to the NIT in 2008, 2011 and 2014. The Frogs earned nine NCAA tournament berths under Mittie, including the last one in 2010.
It's TCU's 15th postseason appearance in the past 18 seasons.
