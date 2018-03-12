In this Jan. 10, 2018 photo, TCU head coach Raegan Pebbley instructs her team during an NCAA college basketball game against Texas in Fort Worth, Texas. After the TCU women had pulled off what many considered a huge upset over Top 10 team Texas, top scorer Amy Okonkwo and the Horned Frogs went back to work _ and did it again.
TCU women earn return trip to WNIT

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

March 12, 2018 10:18 PM

The TCU women's basketball team will open play in the Women's National Invitational Tournament against Lamar at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Schollmaier Arena.

The Cardinals (22-7, 17-1 Southland Conference) won the regular-season Southland title.

The Horned Frogs went 19-12 overall and 9-9 in the Big 12 before splitting two games at the Big 12 tournament. The overall wins and league wins are the most for TCU since joining the Big 12 in 2012.

The Frogs last played in the WNIT two seasons ago. They did not earn a postseason berth last season.

TCU has earned a WNIT berth in three of four seasons under coach Raegan Pebley. The Frogs reached the third round of the WNIT in 2016.

It's the sixth WNIT bid for TCU. Jeff Mittie led the team to the NIT in 2008, 2011 and 2014. The Frogs earned nine NCAA tournament berths under Mittie, including the last one in 2010.

It's TCU's 15th postseason appearance in the past 18 seasons.

TCU women's coach Raegan Pebley says her team is staying in the moment and not getting stressed late in games during five-year win streak. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

So, she doesn't quite know all of the moves yet, but Dereck Ross posted this video on Facebook of his daughter attempting to dance along with the TCU cheerleaders. Courtesy of Dereck Ross

