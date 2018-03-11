Here are the Texas teams that received NCAA Tournament bids

The NCAA Tournament invitations are finally out, and the state of Texas is going to be well-represented at the Big Dance.
In total, seven schools from Power Five and non-Power Five conferences alike will join the field of 68.
Here is the complete list of Texas programs that received NCAA Tournament bids, as well as their seeding, opponent, date and location of their first-round game:
East Region
Never miss a local story.
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin, 6:27 p.m. Thursday, Dallas
South Region
No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nashville
Midwest Region
No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Syracuse, 8:40 p.m. Friday, Detroit
West Region
No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence, 11:15 a.m. Friday, Charlotte, N.C.
No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego State, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Wichita, Kan.
No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/ NC Central (5:40 p.m. Wed.), 6:20 p.m. Friday, Nashville
You can fill out your own bracket here.
Comments