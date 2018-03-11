TCU and Texas Tech are among the seven teams to receive invitations to the NCAA Tournament.
TCU and Texas Tech are among the seven teams to receive invitations to the NCAA Tournament.
TCU and Texas Tech are among the seven teams to receive invitations to the NCAA Tournament.

TCU

Here are the Texas teams that received NCAA Tournament bids

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

March 11, 2018 05:14 PM

The NCAA Tournament invitations are finally out, and the state of Texas is going to be well-represented at the Big Dance.

In total, seven schools from Power Five and non-Power Five conferences alike will join the field of 68.

Here is the complete list of Texas programs that received NCAA Tournament bids, as well as their seeding, opponent, date and location of their first-round game:

East Region

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 14 Stephen F. Austin, 6:27 p.m. Thursday, Dallas

South Region

No. 10 Texas vs. No. 7 Nevada, 3:30 p.m. Friday, Nashville

Midwest Region

No. 6 TCU vs. No. 11 Arizona State/Syracuse, 8:40 p.m. Friday, Detroit

West Region

No. 7 Texas A&M vs. No. 10 Providence, 11:15 a.m. Friday, Charlotte, N.C.

No. 6 Houston vs. No. 11 San Diego State, 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Wichita, Kan.

No. 1 Xavier vs. No. 16 Texas Southern/ NC Central (5:40 p.m. Wed.), 6:20 p.m. Friday, Nashville

You can fill out your own bracket here.

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth 76

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers 102

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers

TCU seniors Kenrich Williams and Vladimir Brodziansky prepare for the Big 12 tournament and the NCAA tournament. Stefan Stevensonsstevenson@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game 64

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

Pause
Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice 33

Take a look at the two top TCU quarterbacks at spring practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar 93

TCU coach Jamie Dixon talks raising the bar

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football 185

Former TCU QB Casey Pachall talks life after football

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 22

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 57

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 82

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice 111

Sights and Sounds From TCU Football Practice

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth 76

TCU coach Jamie Dixon on NCAA tournament berth

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers 102

Bartolo Colon impresses in third start for Rangers

TCU coach Jim Schlossnagle wins 700th career game

View More Video