TCU

Crystal Ball forecasts rising DFW CB to TCU

By William Wilkerson

wwilkerson@star-telegram.com

March 09, 2018 02:59 PM

TCU could be getting a commitment from a three-star cornerback from Little Elm.

On Friday, 247Sports National Recruiting Analyst Greg Powers put in a Crystal Ball selection for 2019 CB Brandon Crossley to ultimately choose the Horned Frogs. Horns247 staff writer EJ Holland selected TCU on March 7, the same day he picked up an offer from Gary Patterson's program.

Crossley (5-foot-11, 175 pounds), who visited the Frogs last weekend for a Junior Day, currently has offers from TCU, SMU, North Texas, Louisiana-Monroe, and Louisiana Tech.

He was the District 14-5A Defensive Utility Player of the Year as a junior.

Patterson's staff has offered eight corners in 2019 and has garnered two commitments thus far at the position in three-stars Donavann Collins (Cedar Hill) and William Jones (Mansfield Summit).

TCU's 2019 class currently ranks 10th overall, according to the 2019 Football Recruiting Composite Team Rankings.

  Comments  

