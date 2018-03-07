What can Brown do for TCU?

The Horned Frogs picked up their seventh commitment for their 2019 class on Tuesday from San Antonio O'Connor offensive lineman Brannon Brown.

So who is Brown? Here's some insight on Gary Patterson's newest commit.

Name: Brannon Brown

School: San Antonio O'Connor

Class: 2019

Position: Offensive guard

Height/Weight: 6-foot5, 295 pounds

247Sports Rankings: No. 597 overall, No. 22 OG overall, No. 70 player in Texas

Other offers: Bowling Green, Houston, North Texas, Oklahoma State, SMU, Texas State, Texas Tech, Toledo, Tulsa

What he's saying: “Knowing that they’ve wanted me for so long means a lot more than if they just recently offered,” he told Horned Frog Blitz last week. “Both Coach [Sonny] Cumbie and Coach [ Chris] Thomsen recruited my brother at Texas Tech so the fact they came after me while at TCU means a lot. I’ve known those two for a long time.”

TCU's Class: Currently ranks No. 10 in the 247Sports 2019 team rankings. Brown is the 7th 2019 commitment and 3rd-highest rated commit for the Frogs in 2019.