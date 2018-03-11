TCU baseball can't overcome slow start against Vanderbilt; UTA swept at Wichita State

TCU could not overcome an early 5-0 deficit before falling 7-4 to Vanderbilt on Sunday in a nonconference baseball game played at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles.
Vanderbilt (12-4) struck for three runs in the first inning while sending eight batters to the plate against TCU starter Nick Lodolo (3-1). The Commodores added two more in the second to take a 5-0 lead.
Lodolo couldn't make it out of the second as he gave up five runs on six hits in 1 2/3 innings.
The Horned Frogs (9-4) battled back in the second as Conner Shepherd launched his first career home run, a three-run shot to right-center, to make it 5-3. TCU crept within 5-4 in the fifth as Zach Humphreys scored on Michael Landestoy's groundout to second.
But a wild pitch and a balk helped Vanderbilt score two runs in the sixth to take a 7-4 lead.
TCU wasted several scoring chances and stranded 10 base runners on the day.
The Horned Frogs wrap up their road trip Tuesday when they take on Rice at 6:30 p.m. in Houston.
Wichita St. 5, UTA 4
A walk-off single in the 10th inning lifted Wichita State past UT Arlington 5-4 Sunday as the Shockers swept the three-game nonconference baseball series at Eck Stadium in Wichita, Kan.
The Mavericks (4-9) rallied after falling behind 3-0 after four innings.
Aaron Funk tripled and scored on a sacrifice fly by Zac Cook to cut the deficit to 3-1 in the fifth.
UTA tacked on three runs in the seventh to grab a 4-3 lead. The Mavericks loaded the bases with three consecutive walks to start the inning. Cook delivered with a run-scoring single and Christian Hollie later added an infield single to drive in the go-ahead run.
But Wichita State (12-2) answered with a run in the eighth and then won it in the 10th on Gunnar Troutwine's two-out hit off David Moffat (0-4).
Trae Patterson delivered a solid start for UTA, giving up three runs (two earned) on seven hits in six innings. He struck out six and walked four.
The Mavericks return to action Tuesday when they travel to face Texas A&M at 6:30 p.m.
