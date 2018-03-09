Janczak, TCU shut down USC in Dodger Stadium Classic opener

Junior right-hander Jared Janczak scattered five hits over seven shutout innings and struck out eight as fourth-ranked TCU hammered Southern Cal 10-1 in Friday's opener of the Dodger Stadium College Baseball Classic in Los Angeles.
Janczak (1-1) picked up his first win in four starts with plenty of bat support.
TCU scored twice in the third inning and three times in the fourth. But it was a big swing by Luken Baker, a three-run homer in the sixth, that fueled a five-run inning and put the game away early.
The Frogs (9-3) continue their weekend in California on Saturday with a game at 11th-ranked UCLA at 9 p.m. on Pac-12 Network. Sunday's finale is at 12:30 p.m. against Vanderbilt at Dodger Stadium.
Wichita State 12, UTA 3
Wichita State outfielder Greyson Jenista clubbed a grand slam off the foul pole to highlight a six-run fourth inning as the 22nd-ranked Shockers walloped UT Arlington 12-3 in Friday night's opener of a three-game series at Eck Stadium in Wichita, Kan.
UTA starter Ka'ikepono Anderson (0-1) gave up 11 hits and eight earned runs in his third start of the season. He pitched into the fourth inning but allowed five consecutive hits before being pulled after Jenista's bases-clearing bomb.
UTA (4-7) kept the game close as they started the first two innings trading one-run rallies with the Shockers (10-2).
Noah Vaughan led UTA's offensive attack, accounting for a double and triple. Christian Hollie added two hits.
The Mavs will look to senior Brad Vassar on the mound as the series resumes Saturday at 2 p.m.
Comments