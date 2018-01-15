TCU drops eight spots to No. 24; Big 12 moves four into top 10

TCU dropped eight places to No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll after losing consecutive overtime games in Big 12 Conference play.
The Horned Frogs (13-4, 1-4) lost in double overtime at Texas on Wednesday and in overtime at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners (!4-2) moved up to No. 4 from No. 9 and is the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, which has five teams in the rankings.
West Virginia (15-2) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders (15-2) remained at No. 8.
Kansas (14-3) moved up two spots to No. 10 after holding off Kansas State on Saturday. The Jayhawks give the Big 12 four teams in the top 10.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
