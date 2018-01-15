More Videos

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma 2:25

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma

Pause
Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season 1:16

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos 1:20

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Robert Hughes to TCU basketball: Don't get outworked 3:25

Robert Hughes to TCU basketball: Don't get outworked

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 1:19

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze 1:35

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze

  • TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma

    TCU coach Jamie Dixon remains proud of effort after 102-97 loss in overtime to Oklahoma on Saturday.

TCU coach Jamie Dixon remains proud of effort after 102-97 loss in overtime to Oklahoma on Saturday. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com
TCU coach Jamie Dixon remains proud of effort after 102-97 loss in overtime to Oklahoma on Saturday. Stefan Stevenson sstevenson@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU drops eight spots to No. 24; Big 12 moves four into top 10

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

January 15, 2018 01:09 PM

TCU dropped eight places to No. 24 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 men’s basketball poll after losing consecutive overtime games in Big 12 Conference play.

The Horned Frogs (13-4, 1-4) lost in double overtime at Texas on Wednesday and in overtime at Oklahoma on Saturday. The Sooners (!4-2) moved up to No. 4 from No. 9 and is the highest-ranked team in the Big 12, which has five teams in the rankings.

West Virginia (15-2) dropped from No. 2 to No. 6 after losing to Texas Tech on Saturday. The Red Raiders (15-2) remained at No. 8.

Kansas (14-3) moved up two spots to No. 10 after holding off Kansas State on Saturday. The Jayhawks give the Big 12 four teams in the top 10.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma 2:25

TCU coach Jamie Dixon proud of effort despite overtime loss at Oklahoma

Pause
Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season 1:16

Watch a recap of the TCU Horned Frogs' 2017 football season

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos 1:20

Look at the TCU 2018 football schedule in photos

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Robert Hughes to TCU basketball: Don't get outworked 3:25

Robert Hughes to TCU basketball: Don't get outworked

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018 1:55

Here's what Fort Worth needs in 2018

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth! 3:56

Why should you know and care about Djibouti? It's connected to Fort Worth!

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo 1:19

Pigeons strut their stuff at Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze 1:35

In 90 Seconds: How to take care of outdoor plants during a winter freeze

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video