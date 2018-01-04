TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson wears number 25 in honor of his mother.
TCU Horned Frogs guard Alex Robinson wears number 25 in honor of his mother. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

There’s a lot of meaning behind a TCU jersey number

By Jacob Smith

Special to the Star-Telegram

January 04, 2018 08:39 AM

In sports, sometimes the number on the jersey speaks to the person wearing it.

Sometimes the players are not given an option for their jersey number.

For others, heritage is involved.

Such is the case for TCU junior basketball guard and former Timberview standout Alex Robinson, who wears No. 25, and freshman guard RJ Nembhard of Keller, who wears No. 22.

Robinson chose his number in honor of his mother, Darla Biggs, who wore it when she played for TCU in 1982-84.

Nembhard does the same, except in honor of his father, Reuben Nembhard, who played in the NBA with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.

“I wear 22 for my dad, he played professional ball,” he said.

Senior forward Ahmes Hamdy, a graduate transfer from VCU, wears No. 23. Hamdy, one of nine Egyptian-born players currently on an NCAA team, seven of whom play for an NCAA Division I team, chose No. 23 after his childhood hero, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.

“I've been looking up to him since I was little,” said Hamdy. “He was basically my role model.”

The No. 16-ranked Horned Frogs host Kansas Friday night.

