There’s a lot of meaning behind a TCU jersey number

In sports, sometimes the number on the jersey speaks to the person wearing it.
Sometimes the players are not given an option for their jersey number.
For others, heritage is involved.
Such is the case for TCU junior basketball guard and former Timberview standout Alex Robinson, who wears No. 25, and freshman guard RJ Nembhard of Keller, who wears No. 22.
Robinson chose his number in honor of his mother, Darla Biggs, who wore it when she played for TCU in 1982-84.
Nembhard does the same, except in honor of his father, Reuben Nembhard, who played in the NBA with the Utah Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers.
“I wear 22 for my dad, he played professional ball,” he said.
Senior forward Ahmes Hamdy, a graduate transfer from VCU, wears No. 23. Hamdy, one of nine Egyptian-born players currently on an NCAA team, seven of whom play for an NCAA Division I team, chose No. 23 after his childhood hero, Cleveland Cavaliers superstar LeBron James.
“I've been looking up to him since I was little,” said Hamdy. “He was basically my role model.”
The No. 16-ranked Horned Frogs host Kansas Friday night.
TCU men’s basketball schedule
Nov. 10: 2017: TCU 83, ULM 73
Nov. 13: TCU 100, Tennessee Tech 63
Nov. 15: TCU 76, South Dakota 71
Nov. 20: TCU 99, Omaha 66
Nov. 24: TCU 69, New Mexico 67
Nov. 25: TCU 89, St. Bonaventure 79
Nov. 29: TCU 87, Belmont 76
Dec. 2: TCU 92, Yale 66
Dec. 5: TCU 94, SMU 83
Dec. 8 TCU 84, Nevada 80
Dec. 18: TCU 91, Texas Southern 72
Dec. 22: TCU 86, William & Mary 75
Dec. 30: Oklahoma 90, TCU 89
Jan. 2, 2018: TCU 81, Baylor 78, OT
Jan. 6: Kansas at TCU 8:15 p.m.
Jan. 10: TCU at Texas, 8 p.m.
Jan. 13: TCU at Oklahoma, Noon
Jan. 17: Iowa State at TCU, 8 p.m.
Jan. 20: TCU at Kansas State, 3 p.m.
Jan. 22: West Virginia at TCU, 8 p.m.
Jan. 27: TCU at Vanderbilt, 3 p.m.
Jan. 30: TCU at Oklahoma State
Feb. 3: Texas Tech at TCU, 1 p.m.
Feb. 6: TCU at Kansas, 8 p.m.
Feb. 10: Texas at TCU 1 p.m.
Feb. 12: TCU at West Virginia, 8 p.m.
Feb. 17: Oklahoma State at TCU 7 p.m.
Feb. 21: TCU at Iowa State, 7 p.m.
Feb. 24: Baylor at TCU, 11 a.m.
Feb. 27: Kansas State at TCU, 8 p.m.
March 3: TCU at Texas Tech, 3 p.m.
Phillips 66 Big 12 Championship
March 7: First round, Kansas City, Mo. TBA
March 8: Quarterfinals, Kansas City, Mo. TBA
March 9: Semifinals Kansas City, Mo. TBA
March 10: Championship Kansas City, Mo. TBA
