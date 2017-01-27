Texas A&M transfer enjoying his return from SEC to shine for TCU

TCU guard Alex Robinson brings a unique perspective to Saturday’s matchup against Auburn as part of the Big 12-SEC Challenge.
As a transfer from Texas A&M, the Mansfield Timberview graduate is the lone player on the Horned Frogs’ roster who has attended schools from each league. Robinson called the nonconference contests “a pretty cool experience” that allow teams to battle for league bragging rights and enhance their stock in pursuit of at-large bids to the NCAA Tournament.
“You get a feel for a different style of basketball,” Robinson said, noting that TCU (14-6) operates in a more guard-oriented league while Auburn (13-7) and other SEC teams tend to lean more on their big men to win games.
After sitting out last season under NCAA transfer rules, Robinson is excited to be representing the Big 12 in Saturday’s 5 p.m. matchup in Schollmaier Arena. He’s especially happy to be doing so at TCU, where he wears the same No. 25 that his mother, Darla Biggs, wore while playing point guard for the TCU women’s team from 1982-84.
He’ll also be playing for coach Jamie Dixon, a former TCU player whose college career overlapped with Biggs’. The two were college friends and Dixon recalled taking a phone call from Biggs while coaching at Pittsburgh. She urged him to recruit her son, a ninth-grader at the time.
“It’s not often that you get contacted by somebody and their son actually is a good player,” Dixon said, smiling. “So I followed up and we watched him. I could just tell he had some real gifts.”
Just being close to home and getting a chance to play for my mom’s alma mater was pretty big for me. She’s done a lot for me, so getting this opportunity to wear her number and represent her and her school is pretty cool. TCU guard Alex Robinson
Before signing with A&M, Robinson took an official visit to Pitt and found Dixon to be “just a great dude,” as his mother suggested. But the Panthers’ roster was guard-heavy and Robinson envisioned getting more playing time at A&M, where he averaged 5.2 points and 18.8 minutes per game as a freshman in 2014-15.
But a bout of homesickness, plus other considerations, caused Robinson to reconsider his college destination after one season.
“Just being close to home and getting a chance to play for my mom’s alma mater was pretty big for me,” Robinson said. “She’s done a lot for me, so getting this opportunity to wear her number and represent her and her school is pretty cool. I just thought it was a great opportunity.”
The decision meant sitting out last season, TCU’s final year under former coach Trent Johnson. When names of replacement candidates surfaced, Robinson had a clear preference. Eventually, TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte hired the coach at the top of Robinson’s wish list, as well as the wish list of most Horned Frogs’ fans.
10.9 Points per game this season by TCU guard Alex Robinson, ranking him as the Horned Frogs’ second-leading scorer behind forward Vladimir Brodziansky (13.8).
Robinson, a sophomore, has responded by leading the team in assists (5.4) and steals (1.7). He ranks second in scoring (10.9). He shares point-guard duties with freshman Jaylen Fisher but often slides to shooting guard when both are in the game.
Robinson said he’s enjoyed the “family environment” feeling of this season.
“Coach Dixon, he’s so smart and so knowledgeable about the game,” Robinson said. “With him being a point guard, my ear’s always open. I know he’s made big shots and won big games. And he’s won championships at Pitt. I feel like he’s going to bring that here.”
Dixon, 51, led Pitt to two Big East titles and 11 NCAA Tournament appearances in 13 seasons before taking the TCU job in March. He said he’s been pleased with how quickly Robinson has thrived as a transfer player, although he has a good idea why that is happening.
“This was a little different because the coach moved, too,” Dixon said. “I’ve known him for a long time, so I came in having a pretty good feel for what he could be and become. He has a good knack for getting by people. When he gets in the lane, he’s a penetrator that can pass. And he’s a guy that can score. He’s taken on challenges defensively. We’ve often put him on their leading scorer.”
It’s not often that you get contacted by somebody and their son actually is a good player. So I followed up and we watched him. I could just tell he had some real gifts. TCU men’s basketball coach Jamie Dixon
Thus far, it’s added up to a 14-6 record and a happy homecoming for the SEC transplant. Robinson acknowledged he has learned a lot from both former TCU point guards in his life.
Which one has offered the best advice about basketball?
“Probably coach Dixon,” Robinson said. “But it’s pretty close. My mom knows a lot about the game as well, as much as I hate to say that. Because you don’t like listening to your parents a lot. But she knows a lot about the game. I’m kind of forced to listen to her.”
He’ll also be sporting her No. 25 in Saturday’s game against Auburn.
Jimmy Burch: 817-390-7760, @Jimmy_Burch
TCU men vs. Auburn
5 p.m. Saturday, ESPNU
Comments