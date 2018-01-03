Fort Worth resident and TCU fan wins grand prize to coaches’ awards

Time to put on the whistle and visor for Larry West.
The Fort Worth resident and TCU fan won the American Football Coaches Association “Cameo with the Coaches Sweepstakes” grand prize.
He was randomly selected out of more than 18,000 entries in the contest presented by Amway.
West and his wife Cheryl get to fly to Charlotte, N.C., for the AFCA Awards on Tuesday. They’ll hangout with some of the top college football coaches in the country and attend several private events.
“I entered the contest but never expected to win,” West said in a release. “My wife and I are both looking forward to meeting some amazing coaches and seeing the beautiful city of Charlotte.”
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
