More Videos

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

Pause
TCU's Jim Schlossnagle describes how hard it is to reach even one College World Series 1:49

TCU's Jim Schlossnagle describes how hard it is to reach even one College World Series

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Catching up with No. 1 high school cornerback 2:02

Catching up with No. 1 high school cornerback

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

  • TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

    TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison)

TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com
TCU wins the Valero Alamo Bowl game over Stanford 39-37 in San Antonio. (Star-Telegram/Rodger Mallison) rmallison@star-telegram.com

TCU

Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think: TCU football not a lock for preseason Top 25 next year

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

January 03, 2018 01:29 PM

UPDATED 2 HOURS 12 MINUTES AGO

The middle of the week means it’s time for “Three Things I Know, Three Things I Think.”

Let’s not waste time. We all got stuff to do.

Three Things I Think

1. TCU is not going to open as a Top 25 team in football next year, based only on the first of the “way-too-early” lists that are going to be all the rage in a couple of weeks. What’s the argument against an 11-3 Power 5 runner-up? No returning starter at quarterback. I know what’s in the pipeline for TCU. But watch and see how often the departure of a veteran quarterback comes up.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

2. Last week’s loss to OU in basketball stung for TCU, but it’s not a killer. After all, OU is going to distribute a lot of losses this year across the league. The Frogs won’t be the only team to lose at home to OU. They just need to beat the teams they should beat at home.

3. Defensive end Ben Banogu could be leaning toward another year at TCU. Gary Patterson said in October that Banogu is still a raw player who can gain much from another year in college. Patterson talks to NFL people. He’s not making that up.

Three Things I Know

1. Tuesday night in Waco was big for Jamie Dixon’s basketball team. He has visions of a conference championship, and whether they’re realistic or not, an 0-2 start would have been a severe kick. Short-term, the Frogs’ first win in Waco since 2002 means they stay on their feet, which is no small thing in this Big 12.

2. Saturday’s game against Kansas is going to be another sellout. That follows the OU sellout last week. TCU’s two largest crowds of the season to date will have come during the winter break, with hardly the benefit of a student section, against the two biggest powers in the Big 12.

3. The Kansas league championship streak is in trouble. OU has the best player in the league, TCU and Texas Tech have their best teams in forever. West Virginia is West Virginia — still the best rebounding and steals team in the league. And that’s only half the league. The Jayhawks, who always penciled in 9-0 at home during the league schedule, lost to Tech for the first time at Allen Fieldhouse on Tuesday night.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford 0:29

TCU celebrates Alamo Bowl win over Stanford

Pause
TCU's Jim Schlossnagle describes how hard it is to reach even one College World Series 1:49

TCU's Jim Schlossnagle describes how hard it is to reach even one College World Series

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time 1:58

#CarterBoys18 could be TCU's best class of all-time

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings 1:12

Watch the TCU Horned Frogs get their NIT championship rings

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl 0:25

TCU arrives for the Valero Alamo Bowl

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think 3:11

Goodwill donations do a lot more than you might think

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews 3:39

Richardson police news conference on Sherin Mathews

Catching up with No. 1 high school cornerback 2:02

Catching up with No. 1 high school cornerback

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds 1:38

Look back at the Dallas Cowboys' 2017 season in 90 seconds

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video