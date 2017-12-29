In Alamo Bowl, beginnings of a new era in offense emerge for TCU

In their final games for the TCU offense, Kenny Hill and Desmon White delivered memorable performances.

The quarterback and receiver scored touchdowns three different ways in the Horned Frogs’ 39-37 victory against Stanford in the Alamo Bowl on Thursday night.

But they are memories now for TCU, which must turn the page to their successors.

Jalen Reagor looks like the clear-cut No. 1 receiver for the Frogs in 2018 following his TCU bowl-record 169 yards receiving against Stanford, including an electrifying 93-yard touchdown catch.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Reagor, the highest-rated player in the TCU recruiting class last year, delivered on his potential by leading TCU with eight touchdown catches, including a Hail Mary.

“As long as he keeps working, he’s going to be a great player here at TCU,” White said.

Who will throw it to him and returning veterans KaVontae Turpin, Jaelan Austin, Jarrison Stewart and Dylan Thomas, 2017 four-star redshirt signee Omar Manning and incoming four-star signee Tevailance Hunt?

TCU has two prime options.

Shawn Robinson was the highest-rated quarterback ever to come to TCU when he signed in 2017.

Then Justin Rogers gained that distinction when he announced his signing on Dec. 22.

Robinson has a head start, thanks to enrolling early, working in spring practice and playing in six games, including winning a start at Texas Tech.

“I’m excited for his future,” Hill said. “Very talented. I think he’s going to be very special.”

But Rogers will get the same benefit. He, too, will enroll in January and go through spring practice, provided his knee is far enough along in its recovery from an August injury.

“His skill set is probably similar to the guys we’ve had,” co-offensive coordinator Sonny Cumbie said. “He’s a good passer. Throws the ball well. Vertically, he throws the ball really, really well. Shawn throws it down the field really well. Mike Collins, the kid we have now, throws it down the field well. We’ll have to roll the ball out there and see who takes it.”

Michael Collins is a 6-foot-5 sophomore transfer from Penn. The other quarterbacks on the roster are junior Grayson Muehlstein and redshirt freshman Karson Ringdahl.

Defensively, TCU must replace its all-time leading tackler under Patterson, linebacker Travin Howard, and four other starters: cornerback Ranthony Texada, defensive end Mat Boesen, safety Nick Orr and defensive tackle Chris Bradley.

Junior defensive end Ben Banogu is potentially a sixth starter lost because he is considering declaring for the NFL draft.

But Patterson regularly restocks on defense. He signed a four-star safety, South Grand Prairie’s Atanza Vongor. Emerging players include sophomore safety Innis Gaines, who started the Alamo Bowl and was the Frogs’ third-leading tackler in the game.

Redshirt freshman defensive tackle Ross Blacklock started all 14 games, true freshman defensive tackle Corey Bethley had a sack and five quarterback hurries and freshman safety Garrett Wallow appeared in all 14 games.

It’s on offense where TCU shined in its Alamo Bowl comeback and could be poised to reload with highlight players such as Reagor, Robinson and Rogers.

Sky’s the limit,” Hill said of Reagor. “He’s just got to work hard and don’t let all this success early get to his head.”