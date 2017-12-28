Kenrich Williams set to play versus OU, but must manage bone bruise

TCU’s leading scorer and rebounder Kenrich Williams is on track to play Saturday against Oklahoma, but the knee discomfort that caused him to miss a game last week could have to be managed all season, Frogs coach Jamie Dixon said.

“It’s his call if he needs to sit out practice,” Dixon said. “If he needs to slow it down, he can always do it on his own.”

Williams sat out a Dec. 22 contest against William & Mary after reporting pain in the shootaround before the game. An MRI and an examination produced a diagnosis of a bone bruise.

“We were just being cautious with it,” Dixon said. “He hadn’t had any problems with it at all, then all of a sudden, it was stiff the day before the game and pain on the day of.”

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Williams missed the season two years ago after knee surgery. Dixon said the bone bruise is unrelated.

Williams practiced Tuesday and Wednesday, Dixon said. The 10th-ranked Horned Frogs also have practice scheduled Thursday and Friday before the Big 12 opener at 1 p.m. Saturday at Schollmaier Arena against the No. 12 Sooners.

Williams who led the Big 12 with 19 double-doubles last season, has six in the Frogs’ 12-0 start. He closed last season with double-doubles in all five NIT victories, including the second triple-double in TCU history during a quarterfinal victory against Richmond.

This season, the 6-foot-7 senior guard leads TCU in scoring (14.5 points per game), rebounding (9.5) and minutes (32.9). He is shooting 50 percent on 3-pointers and 52.7 percent overall.

“He’s getting great reports back from all the NBA teams that have been coming to our games and practices,” Dixon said.