TCU and Bram Kohlhausen relive the legend of the Alamo Bowl

Bram Kohlhausen had so many interview requests about the Alamo Bowl, he had to go watch the Alamo Bowl.

“It’s been two years,” he said.

Details slip.

“I had to go rewatch it so I could remember what they were referring to and down and distance and how long Jaden Oberkrom’s field goals actually were,” he said.

But everybody remembers what happened: On Jan. 2, 2016, Kohlhausen, a senior making his first and only start in a TCU uniform, and the Horned Frogs trailed 31-0 at halftime to Oregon in the Alamo Bowl. Then he set three school bowl records in rallying them to a 47-41 triple-overtime victory that matched the bowl record for largest comeback.

“Now he’s the superlegend out here in Fort Worth,” quarterback Kenny Hill said.

“Alamo Bowl legend as well,” running back Kyle Hicks said.

TCU’s assignment to the Alamo Bowl on Dec. 3 meant a chance to relive the legend for Kohlhausen, a Houston Lamar product who played two years at Houston, transferred to L.A. Harbor College for a year, then came to TCU for 2014 and ’15, backing up Trevone Boykin.

Kolhausen was pressed into duty when Boykin was suspended after his role in a bar fight three nights before the game.

In the past three weeks, Kohlhausen has been interviewed by the Star-Telegram, Dallas Morning News, ESPN and TCU student media. The fan website FrogsOWar.com produced a documentary that included Kohlhausen, other players in the game and an Oregon fan. A sports documentary class at TCU made a project of the game.

“Pretty much whoever’s been able to get a hold of my cellphone number, I’ve usually taken 15 minutes to talk to them,” Kohlhausen said. “It’s been fun reliving it.”

Kohlhausen is planning to attend Thursday’s Alamo Bowl between TCU and Stanford. It will be a chance to watch many of the players who played in that game two years ago for TCU, because they’re still playing.

“When I was playing at the end of the game, I had true freshmen across the board with me,” Kohlhausen said.

But the personnel situation turned out to be somewhat of an advantage for Kohlhausen.

“I remember in overtime looking around and thinking, ‘All right, who do I have to work with?’ ” Kohlhausen said. They were the same guys he was getting the reps with in practice.

“I had thrown to Tony James literally every day,” he said. “Jaelan Austin and I had had a great summer and two-a-days.”

Austin caught Kohlhausen’s first touchdown pass, cutting the lead to 31-10 in the third quarter.

Emanuel Porter caught Kohlhausen’s second touchdown pass to open overtime for TCU. “E-Man was probably a guy I had thrown to probably every single day since I had been at TCU,” Kohlhausen said.

Kohlhausen ran for two touchdowns, including the game-winner, and set TCU bowl records with 28 completions, 45 attempts and 351 yards. He dedicated the bittersweet performance to Boykin, his best friend on the team.

“It’s incredible, honestly,” Hicks said. “On such short notice, you’re given the keys to the car and he comes out and performs that well? I just give him credit for that. And he’s a great dude.”