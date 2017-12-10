TCU guard Amber Ramirez, pictured last season in a game against Texas, set a school and Big 12 record with 11 made 3-pointers Sunday against Southeastern Louisiana.
TCU

TCU women set 3-point record in blowout victory

By Bailey Arredondo

Special to the Star-Telegram

December 10, 2017 09:31 PM

It was raining 3-pointers on a record-setting day for the TCU women’s basketball team in a 112-62 victory over Southeastern Louisiana on Sunday at Schollmaier Arena.

The Horned Frogs (7-2) broke a school record and tied a Big 12 record with 18 made 3-pointers in a near automatic performance. Eleven of those came from sophomore guard Amber Ramirez, who broke the TCU and Big 12 records on her way to a career-best 33 points.

Southeastern Louisiana (1-7) stayed close in the first half by hitting 10 3-pointers, but it was all TCU after halftime.

The Horned Frogs outscored the Lions 62-17 in the second half while shooting 60 percent from the floor.

Amy Okonkwo had 15 points, Jordan Moore added 10 points and 12 rebounds for her first double-double this season, and Toree Thompson had 11 points.

TCU will return to the court Sunday when it welcomes Northwestern State for another 2 p.m. start.

Georgia Tech 80, UT Arlington women 52: The Yellow Jackets (9-1) hit 12 straight shots in a 19-0 first-quarter run, and the Mavericks (5-4) couldn’t bounce back in losing their fourth-straight game 80-52 on Sunday at McCamish Pavilion.

Crystal Allen was the lone offensive spark for UTA, dropping a game-high 22 points. Rebekah VanDijk added a near double-double with eight points and eight rebounds, while junior Laurynn McGowen had nine points.

UTA closes out its three-game road trip against Power 5 opponents Sunday at Arkansas.

