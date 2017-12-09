TCU AD Del Conte headed to Texas

TCU athletic director Chris Del Conte will assume the same position at the University of Texas, sources tell the Star-Telegram.
The story was first reported by Kirk Bohls of the Austin American-Statesman.
The Longhorns are expected to make an announcement this afternoon.
This is a major loss for TCU as Del Conte has been instrumental in reshaping TCU athletics since he took over in 2009, leading the athletic department to astounding success. TCU’s football program has won a Rose Bowl and competed in the Big 12 championship earlier this month. The Frogs’ basketball program is currently riding the longest winning streak in the country at 15 games, and the baseball program has reached the College World Series in three straight seasons.
Del Conte led TCU’s charge into the Big 12 in 2012 and has been a central figure in several facility upgrades around campus, most notably the $164 million overhaul on Amon G. Carter Stadium that was completed before the Frogs’ first season in the Big 12. In November, the school also announced its plans to spend $100 million on luxury suites and premium seating at its football stadium.
He and TCU head football coach Gary Patterson recently agreed to a new six-year contract for Patterson that will keep him in Fort Worth through the 2023 season.
Patterson is one of five TCU head coaches that have been named National Coach of the Year in the respective sport under Del Conte; Haley Schoolfield (equestrian), Karen Monez (rifle), Jim Scholssnagle (baseball), and David Roditi (Tennis) are the others.
