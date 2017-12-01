He posted the video of Mayfield hitting a TCU player during warmups, never expected to harm role model’s repuation

It was supposed to be a funny Snapchat.
While Carter LaValley watched the Sooners warm up before they faced off against the Horned Frogs last month, he happened to shoot an errant pass from Baker Mayfield that hit a TCU player in the head.
He later posted the video on his Twitter account under the handle @carterlavalley.
But LaValley had no intention of painting Mayfield in a bad light, he told the Star-Telegram in a Twitter message.
Never miss a local story.
He said he’s actually a fan of the Heisman hopeful and that he’s worked with Baker at camps.
“He gives all athletes hope, no matter what sport, because he came out of high school with a few offers but put his mind to what he believed in and accomplished it,” LaValley said.
But the video quickly gained popularity, and TCU head coach Gary Patterson even addressed the incident in a press conference this week. Patterson said he blames Mayfield’s actions on behaviors he learned while playing for Texas Tech. He also denied OU head coach Lincoln Riley’s claims that TCU purposefully ran through their warmups.
On Friday, the video disappeared from LaValley’s Twitter account and the rumors began to fly.
One account reposted the video and claimed that Oklahoma forced LaValley to remove his video.
Here's the video of @baker_mayfield6 intentionally throwing the ball at a TCU player's head during pregame warmups. @OU_Football made the original poster take his video down from twitter. Nice try Sooners. It's back. pic.twitter.com/CgLGYZqq1u— Faker Mayfield (@Faker_Mayfield6) November 30, 2017
But LaValley denies these allegations and says he has not had any contact with the University.
Instead, he said that he wanted to help protect Baker’s image.
“People don’t understand that to play football, especially at his level, you’ve got to be a dawg. Bake is an absolute dawg,” LaValley said. “Sometimes those emotions aren’t always the best to show, but that’s the mentality you’ve got to have.”
See below for the Sooner supporter’s full explanation for removing the controversial video.
Lena Blietz: @LenaBlietz
Comments