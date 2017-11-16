Watch OU QB Baker Mayfield hit a TCU player in the head with throw during warmups

Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield has always had a bit of an attitude, but just before the Sooners dismantled the Horned Frogs 38-20 on Saturday night, the signal-caller might’ve got carried away with his pregame antics.

The Heisman candidate appears to deliberately hit a TCU player in the head with a pass as the Horned Frogs were coming onto the field. The incident was caught on video from a fan in the stands.

Immediately following the questionable moment, Mayfield clapped his hands in a sarcastic manner at the TCU players as they jogged by Oklahoma’s end of the field.

In the end, the Sooners’ quarterback backed up his actions by completing 18 of 27 passes, 333 passing yards and three passing touchdowns in his team’s convincing victory.