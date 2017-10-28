TCU coach Gary Patterson walks the sideline during Saturday’s game at Iowa State.
TCU coach Gary Patterson walks the sideline during Saturday’s game at Iowa State. Charlie Neibergall AP
The play that looked like the start of a TCU comeback at Iowa State

By Carlos Mendez

cmendez@star-telegram.com

October 28, 2017 7:53 PM

AMES, Iowa

It looked like the play that would start the TCU comeback.

"Most definitely, I thought things were going to change," running back Kyle Hicks.

KaVonate Turpin did it again.

His 94-yard kickoff return for a touchdown provided the first points for TCU on Saturday against Iowa State.

It turned out to be TCU's only points in a 14-7 loss. But the play was an ideal example of Turpin's value in the return game for TCU.

Single-handedly, he gave the Horned Frogs a chance Saturday in a game where the offense could not operate effectively because of penalties and turnovers.

"Turp, he's a dude that can change the ballgame in one play, just like that," Hicks said. "Shifty, electric. He's a game-changer."

The game was a game because of Turpin's feat, taking the second half kickoff and hitting a hole in the middle of the field and going untouched for his first career kickoff return touchdown to go with three punt return touchdowns.

The four combined return touchdowns match LaTarence Dunbar for most in school history.

"The momentum definitely shifted," cornerback Jeff Gladney said.

Turpin's play was followed by a three-and-out from the defense. But the Frogs could not take advantage on offense, going three-and-out also.

"Got us back in the ballgame, then we got a stop," coach Gary Patterson. "That's what you're looking for."

It looked like the start of a comeback.

As long as Turpin is on the field, anything's possible.

Carlos Mendez: 817-390-7760, @calexmendez

