Iowa State stops unbeaten Horned Frogs cold in 14-7 victory

Two first-half touchdowns by Iowa State proved enough to knock No. 4 TCU out of its seat alone at the top of the Big 12.
And maybe more.
Matthew Eaton caught a 17-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter, and Hakeem Butler caught a 4-yard scoring pass in the second quarter — enough points for the Cyclones to take a 14-7 victory at Jack Trice Stadium and hand the Horned Frogs their first loss.
TCU (7-1, 4-1), victimized by two turnovers by quarterback Kenny Hill in the red zone, lost a chance to be in the top four when the first College Football Playoff rankings are announced on Tuesday night.
Now the Frogs are one of three teams tied for first in the Big 12, and it could have been four with an Oklahoma win at Texas Tech. The loss put a kink in their road to the Big 12 championship game, because now they are down a tiebreaker to Iowa State, one of the teams now sharing first place.
The game kicked off in 42 degree weather. Hill was intercepted twice, fumbled, and finished 12-for-25 for 135 yards. The Frogs, with the nation’s best third-down offense, were 4-for-15 on third down.
KaVontae Turpin's 94-yard return for a touchdown got TCU within 14-7 to start the second half. It was Turpin's second return for a touchdown in two weeks, following his 90-yard punt return for a score against Kansas.
TCU had a chance to tie in the third quarter, but Kenny Hill was intercepted in the end zone.
In the fourth quarter, TCU had the ball at the 3-yard line but Hill was sacked and fumbled.
Iowa State missed a field goal following the first turnover, and the TCU defense forced a punt following the second turnover.
With a final chance to tie the game, Hill was intercepted with 1:16 left.
