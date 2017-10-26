TCU 2018 football schedule announced

TCU will play 10 of its 12 football games in Texas in 2018.
The Horned Frogs will open Big 12 play Sept. 22 at Texas. Their non-conference games are against Southern, SMU and Ohio State.
The Ohio State game will be at AT&T Stadium.
2018 TCU football schedule
Sept. 1 – Southern
Sept. 8 – at SMU
Sept. 15 – vs. Ohio State, at AT&T Stadium
Sept. 22 – at Texas*
Sept. 29 – Iowa State*
Oct. 11 – Texas Tech*
Oct. 20 – Oklahoma*
Oct. 27 – at Kansas*
Nov. 3 – Kansas State*
Nov. 10 – at West Virginia*
Nov. 17 – at Baylor*
Nov. 24 – Oklahoma State*
Dec. 1 – Big 12 championship game
*Big 12 game
