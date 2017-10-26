TCU’s KaVontae Turpin and TreVontae Hights celebrate after Turpin’s third-quarter touchdown against Kansas.
TCU’s KaVontae Turpin and TreVontae Hights celebrate after Turpin’s third-quarter touchdown against Kansas. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com
TCU’s KaVontae Turpin and TreVontae Hights celebrate after Turpin’s third-quarter touchdown against Kansas. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU 2018 football schedule announced

Star-Telegram

October 26, 2017 9:58 AM

TCU will play 10 of its 12 football games in Texas in 2018.

The Horned Frogs will open Big 12 play Sept. 22 at Texas. Their non-conference games are against Southern, SMU and Ohio State.

The Ohio State game will be at AT&T Stadium.

2018 TCU football schedule

Sept. 1 – Southern

Sept. 8 – at SMU

Sept. 15 – vs. Ohio State, at AT&T Stadium

Sept. 22 – at Texas*

Sept. 29 – Iowa State*

Oct. 11 – Texas Tech*

Oct. 20 – Oklahoma*

Oct. 27 – at Kansas*

Nov. 3 – Kansas State*

Nov. 10 – at West Virginia*

Nov. 17 – at Baylor*

Related stories from Star-Telegram

Nov. 24 – Oklahoma State*

Dec. 1 – Big 12 championship game

*Big 12 game

More Videos

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins' 1:38

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins'

Pause
Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still 'can't wait to go to work' 1:55

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still "can't wait to go to work"

TCU arrives for game against Kansas 0:32

TCU arrives for game against Kansas

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 0:55

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores 1:33

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

  • Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

    The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

The Horned Frogs quarterback talked to reporters Tuesday, Oct. 10, about how his own defense can confuse an offense, plus other topics.

cmendez@star-telegram.com

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins' 1:38

Tomlinson on TCU: QB and defense leading to 'lot of wins'

Pause
Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice 1:40

Kenny Hill: 'Frustrating' to face TCU defense in practice

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed 2:23

Didn't wake up early enough for ESPN's College GameDay at TCU? Here's everything you missed

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still 'can't wait to go to work' 1:55

Watch legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins explain why he still "can't wait to go to work"

TCU arrives for game against Kansas 0:32

TCU arrives for game against Kansas

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels 0:55

Coach and co-pilot: This football coach got a ride with the Blue Angels

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores 1:33

While women were dining out, a suspect stole their wallets; splurged at high-end stores

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18 0:31

Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, October 18

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night 0:32

Adrian Beltre on Cole Hamels' dominant night

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

View More Video