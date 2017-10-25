Kenny Hill celebrated with teammates, including offensive lineman Nick Cominos, left, after No. 4 TCU crushed Kansas 43-0 on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium.
Kenny Hill celebrated with teammates, including offensive lineman Nick Cominos, left, after No. 4 TCU crushed Kansas 43-0 on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ron Jenkins AP
Kenny Hill celebrated with teammates, including offensive lineman Nick Cominos, left, after No. 4 TCU crushed Kansas 43-0 on Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Ron Jenkins AP

TCU

No.4 TCU vs. Kansas meets low expectations in college football ratings

By Peter Dawson

pdawson@star-telegram.com

October 25, 2017 2:57 PM

No.4 TCU’s prime time shutout of Kansas on Saturday delivered the low viewership numbers that many expected.

Fox’s national broadcast of TCU’s 43-0 victory produced a measly 0.7 rating, according to Sportsmediawatch. A ratings point equals 1 percent of the nation’s homes with televisions.

Oklahoma State’s overtime victory at Texas finished third nationally with a 2.5 on ABC. Oklahoma’s 42-35 victory at Kansas State was fifth with a 1.9 on Fox.

Iowa State’s victory at Texas Tech (0.21 on FS1) and West Virgina’s win at Baylor (0.18 on FS2) were the two lowest-rated games of the weekend.

Penn State’s prime time victory over Michigan on ABC was the weekend’s most-watched game, with a 3.9 rating. Saturday’s other prime-time game, Notre Dame’s rout of USC, had a 1.8 for NBC.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

    TCU assistant basketball coach David Patrick played professional basketball in Australia and is godfather to NBA player Ben Simmons, an Aussie native. The relationship helps him recruit in that country, a prime recruiting area as TCU builds on last year's NIT title. Video by Jimmy Burch

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook 0:23

TCU's David Patrick shares his prime Australia recruiting hook
TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017 0:58

TCU's Patterson: Don't underestimate Frogs' receivers in 2017
TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule 1:23

TCU Horned Frogs 2017 football schedule

View More Video