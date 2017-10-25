No.4 TCU vs. Kansas meets low expectations in college football ratings

No.4 TCU’s prime time shutout of Kansas on Saturday delivered the low viewership numbers that many expected.
Fox’s national broadcast of TCU’s 43-0 victory produced a measly 0.7 rating, according to Sportsmediawatch. A ratings point equals 1 percent of the nation’s homes with televisions.
Oklahoma State’s overtime victory at Texas finished third nationally with a 2.5 on ABC. Oklahoma’s 42-35 victory at Kansas State was fifth with a 1.9 on Fox.
Iowa State’s victory at Texas Tech (0.21 on FS1) and West Virgina’s win at Baylor (0.18 on FS2) were the two lowest-rated games of the weekend.
Penn State’s prime time victory over Michigan on ABC was the weekend’s most-watched game, with a 3.9 rating. Saturday’s other prime-time game, Notre Dame’s rout of USC, had a 1.8 for NBC.
