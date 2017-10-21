Slammed! No. 4 TCU thrashes Kansas, allowing Big 12-record 21 yards in 43-0 rout

That was a no-doubter.
Quarterback Kenny Hill threw five touchdown passes, two to freshman Jalen Reagor, and the Horned Frogs defense humiliated the Kansas offense in a 43-0 rout Saturday night at Amon G. Carter Stadium, allowing a Big 12-record 21 yards.
After five years of close games against one of the perennially poorest teams in the Big 12, fourth-ranked TCU (7-0) obliterated the Jayhawks in a prime-time telecast on FOX and left no potential for a stain on their College Football Playoff resume.
The 43 points were the most TCU has scored in the Kansas series, and the margin of victory alone was more than the 35 points that had decided the previous five TCU wins in the series.
Kansas finished the third quarter in negative yardage and with only three first downs, one on its opening possessions and the others by penalty. At one point, the Jayhawks went three-and-out on eight consecutive possessions.
Until their final possession, Kansas had 4 yards on 42 plays, including four sacks among 11 tackles for loss.
TCU was not close to the team low-yardage record. The Horned Frogs allowed negative-32 in a 1932 game against Hardin-Simmons.
The final 12:49 was played with a loose clock because of approaching bad weather. The clock operator allowed extra seconds to click off after an incompletion.
Hill connected on scoring passes to Reagor in the second and third quarter, to Desmon White in the first quarter, John Diarse in the second quarter and Taj Williams in the third quarter. For Williams, it was his first reception of the season, making him the 19th player with a catch for TCU this year and 11th with a touchdown reception.
TCU remained one of six undefeated Power 5 teams, now pointed to a potential Top 25 matchup at Iowa State next week.
The Frogs also remained alone in first place in the Big 12.
