TCU game time at Iowa State set for afternoon kick

Fourth-ranked TCU will get an afternoon start against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on October 28.
The 2:30 p.m. game will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The Horned Frogs host Kansas at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Fox.
Since losing their first Big 12 Conference game against Iowa State in 2012, the Frogs have won four consecutive meetings, including 41-20 last season in an 11 a.m. start in Fort Worth.
In 2015, TCU won 45-21 in Ames in a 6 p.m. start.
Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST
Comments