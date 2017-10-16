TCU beat Iowa State 45-21 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Oct. 17, 2015. The Horned Frogs’ will play the Cyclones in Ames at 2:30 p.m. on October 28.
TCU beat Iowa State 45-21 at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on Oct. 17, 2015. The Horned Frogs’ will play the Cyclones in Ames at 2:30 p.m. on October 28. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

TCU

TCU game time at Iowa State set for afternoon kick

By Stefan Stevenson

sstevenson@star-telegram.com

October 16, 2017 12:31 PM

Fourth-ranked TCU will get an afternoon start against Iowa State at Jack Trice Stadium in Ames, Iowa, on October 28.

The 2:30 p.m. game will be televised on either ABC, ESPN or ESPN2. The Horned Frogs host Kansas at 7 p.m. Saturday at Amon G. Carter Stadium on Fox.

Since losing their first Big 12 Conference game against Iowa State in 2012, the Frogs have won four consecutive meetings, including 41-20 last season in an 11 a.m. start in Fort Worth.

In 2015, TCU won 45-21 in Ames in a 6 p.m. start.

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

